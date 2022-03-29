Construction equipment dealers cautiously optimistic on volume growth: Icra

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After witnessing year-on-year growth in volumes during the first half of FY2022 because of low base, construction equipment volumes witnessed a decline during Q3 FY2022
The demand for mining and construction equipment (MCE) tapered from Q1 FY2022 after a record volume in Q4 FY2021, following the second covid wave along with the increase in equipment prices and muted rentals, ratings agency ICRA said in a report on Tuesday.
After witnessing year-on-year growth in volumes during the first half of FY2022 because of low base, construction equipment volumes witnessed a decline during Q3 FY2022 which also coincided with 2.8% contraction in construction GVA during the last quarter, the report on Indian mining and construction equipment industry said.
ICRA also conducted a survey of CE dealerships in March 2022, among 18 MCE dealerships encompassing 13 OEMs, eight equipment segments spread across 12 states (Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Gujarat, Telangana, Jammu and Rajasthan). The findings of the survey indicate majority (78%) of the respondents expect year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume decline of 10% during Q4 FY2022, however, they expect volume growth of around 7% in FY2023.
“Volumes in FY2022, were constrained mainly because of increasing equipment prices both on account of rise in input costs and changes in emission norms (from CEV-III to CEV-IV), muted rentals and extended monsoon-related impediments. The findings of ICRA’s latest survey clearly reflects positive sentiment over the next six months with none of the respondents expecting a decline in volumes. Though, the feedback has been widely disparate across states in terms of growth expectations, majority of the dealers estimate a sub-10% growth, highlighting cautious mood and persistence of uncertainties," Mayank Agrawal, sector head and assistant vice president, corporate sector ratings, Icra Ltd said.
The survey further, indicates a 10-20% increase in prices of equipment, mainly due to increasing input cost along with change in emission norms. The equipment utilisation levels moderated primarily due to extended monsoon and its impact on the infrastructure activities. A lower number of respondents, only 64% highlighted a utilization level of over 70 % as compared to 77% respondents during Nov-2020 survey. The rentals continue to remain under pressure.
A majority of respondents indicated that inventory holding has come down to up to 30 days, compared to up to 60 days of inventory, pre-Covid. Also, most dealers reported a tighter lending environment, with loan to value (LTV’s) reduced by 500 bps compared to pre-Covid era for the first-time buyers (FTB) segment.
On the outlook, Agrawal said, “ICRA’s outlook on the mining and construction industry continues to remain stable, with expectations of a pick-up in demand following continued thrust on infrastructure by the GoI in the Union Budget 2022-23. Nevertheless, tightening of LTVs by financiers, muted rentals and continued increase in equipment prices poses downside risk to demand estimates."
