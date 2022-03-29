Construction equipment dealers cautiously optimistic on volume growth: Icra

“Volumes in FY2022, were constrained mainly because of increasing equipment prices both on account of rise in input costs and changes in emission norms (from CEV-III to CEV-IV), muted rentals and extended monsoon-related impediments. The findings of ICRA’s latest survey clearly reflects positive sentiment over the next six months with none of the respondents expecting a decline in volumes. Though, the feedback has been widely disparate across states in terms of growth expectations, majority of the dealers estimate a sub-10% growth, highlighting cautious mood and persistence of uncertainties," Mayank Agrawal, sector head and assistant vice president, corporate sector ratings, Icra Ltd said.