Manufacturers will have to ensure 35% to 50% local value addition within two years to claim incentives under the ₹11,000 crore construction and infrastructure equipment scheme, with the ministry of heavy industries firming up guidelines for approval in the coming weeks, according to two government officials close to the development.
“For those items, which are fully imported, the ones where nothing is made in India, those will have a 35% localization requirement at the end of the gestation period,” said the first official on condition of anonymity as guidelines are yet to be notified.