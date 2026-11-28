NEW DELHI : Manufacturers will have to ensure 35% to 50% local value addition within two years to claim incentives under the ₹11,000 crore construction and infrastructure equipment scheme, with the ministry of heavy industries firming up guidelines for approval in the coming weeks, according to two government officials close to the development.
NEW DELHI : Manufacturers will have to ensure 35% to 50% local value addition within two years to claim incentives under the ₹11,000 crore construction and infrastructure equipment scheme, with the ministry of heavy industries firming up guidelines for approval in the coming weeks, according to two government officials close to the development.
“For those items, which are fully imported, the ones where nothing is made in India, those will have a 35% localization requirement at the end of the gestation period,” said the first official on condition of anonymity as guidelines are yet to be notified.
“For those items, which are fully imported, the ones where nothing is made in India, those will have a 35% localization requirement at the end of the gestation period,” said the first official on condition of anonymity as guidelines are yet to be notified.
Similarly, for equipment and components assembled in India, or in cases where some local value-add is already done within the country, the Centre is likely to seek 50% localization for claiming incentives, the official added.
Companies will also have to invest ₹400 crore for equipment incentives and ₹200 crore for component incentives, said the second official, adding that the localization of these products will have to reach the mandated levels in the two-year gestation period.
“If a company wants incentives for making the equipment as well as the components, they will have to invest the cumulative ₹600 crore,” the second official added.
The incentives will also taper as the scheme progresses, with manufacturers of construction and infrastructure equipment receiving 13% of their incremental sales in the first two years of disbursal,11% in the next two, and 10% in the last year, the first official said.
For component manufacturers, the incentives will be 11% in the first two years, 9% in the next two years, and 8% in the last year, the first official said.
Mint reported on 12 March 2026 that the scheme was likely to have tapering incentives.
The Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem covers seven categories of equipment that are fully or largely imported: tunnel boring machines, off-highway trucks, excavators, cranes, loaders, piling rigs and drilling machines. It also covers five component categories: engines, transmissions, hydraulic systems, undercarriages and drive systems, according to the Union cabinet announcement on 25 November.
Mint's queries emailed to the ministry of heavy industries on 26 November remained unanswered.
An expanding market
India’s construction and infrastructure equipment sector was valued at around ₹97,500 crore in FY25, and is currently the world's third-largest construction equipment market, with annual equipment sales of around 140,000 units, according to Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA).
The industry recorded sales of 136,000 units in FY26, the industry lobby group’s data showed.
India has a well-established manufacturing base for conventional construction equipment, with domestic production meeting a significant share of demand for finished machines, said Poonam Upadhyay, director at Crisil Ratings. “However, capability gaps remain in advanced equipment and critical components, particularly hydraulic systems, electronic controls, and precision-engineered parts,” she said.
The scheme can help bridge these gaps and support timely execution of infrastructure projects by ensuring availability of key machinery, she said. “The larger opportunity lies in moving industry beyond conventional equipment manufacturing towards a more technologically advanced and integrated manufacturing ecosystem," she added.
The country's imports of construction machinery spare parts rose 9.98% to $1.97 billion in fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) from around $1.79 billion in the previous fiscal year, according to commerce ministry data. Also, imports of fully-built construction machinery, including earthmoving equipment, rose marginally to $511 million in FY26 from $500 million in FY25, the data showed.