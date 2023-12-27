Construction Loans, Like Holiday Guests, Might Hang Around Too Long
SummaryBanks’ commercial real-estate lending has grown about as fast as consumer loans so far in 2023. Here’s why.
Throughout 2023, there were a lot of tough headlines about commercial real estate: Vacant offices. Falling apartment rents. Fire-sale prices. So why did banks’ loans to that market grow this year?
