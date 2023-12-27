Construction Loans, Like Holiday Guests, Might Hang Around Too Long

Throughout 2023, there were a lot of tough headlines about commercial real estate: Vacant offices. Falling apartment rents. Fire-sale prices. So why did banks’ loans to that market grow this year?

So-called CRE loans at banks are up over 3% over last year, versus a more than 1% decline in general commercial-and-industrial corporate lending, according to weekly Federal Reserve data through Dec. 6. CRE loans’ rise was just shy of the increase in loans to consumers. And within CRE, construction-and-land development lending was up over 9%, growing almost as much as credit-card loans.

Are banks seeing something different in the market than everyone else? Not exactly. Some of this year’s loan growth is essentially showing reverberations of commitments to commercial projects made before 2023. The way many bank construction loans work is that the bank actually pays out the money in increments over time, as the project moves through stages.

Eventually the developer will often seek out so-called permanent financing, like a mortgage backed by the new building and the anticipated cash flow from rents or leases. Sometimes there is also a bridge loan then replaced by another, longer-term mortgage down the line.

“The dirty little secret in commercial real-estate is that loans don’t really get repaid," wrote Autonomous Research analyst Brian Foran in a recent note. “They get refinanced."

So commitments are still getting parceled out, creating construction loan growth—but without as much permanent financing coming in to reduce that lending. It can be harder to get those permanent loans these days as banks and other kinds of investors are either seeking to lend at higher rates, or are being cautious about things like a property’s value.

“The final project might be delivered into a setting where values are lower than when the developer started," says Jim Costello, chief economist at MSCI Real Assets.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, which is based in Little Rock, Ark., and which is a longtime national commercial construction lender, said in its third-quarter management commentary that its record level of originations in 2022 via its Real Estate Specialties Group would “continue to contribute meaningfully to funded loan growth" through the end of this year and into next year.

As for those projects ultimately finding this permanent financing, Bank OZK noted that “loan repayments have been subdued" thus far in 2023, “as many sponsors have been carefully monitoring interest rates and refinance market conditions to determine when to move projects from construction financing to bridge or permanent loans."

The challenge for banks and their investors will be how to treat these lingering loans across the banking system. On the one hand, loans to projects run the risk of not being ultimately repaid by permanent financing, forcing banks to end up owning projects or holding fire sales. Though in some cases, sponsors of projects have put up additional equity to help keep the loans in good standing.

But banks have been helped by the same thing causing many troubles: Higher interest rates being earned on floating-rate loans. Shares of Bank OZK, for example, are up more than 20% this year, versus a decline in the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index. That in part reflects the bank’s jump in net interest income, which was up by 25% in the third quarter over the prior year.

“We’re thrilled to death to have loans stay on the books longer," OZK Chief Executive George Gleason told analysts in October, noting higher yields and improving loan-to-value and loan-to-cost ratios.

Now, as interest rates are poised to possibly fall in 2024, the question is whether the squeeze that puts on banks’ interest income will be paired with an uptick in refinancing for properties. Lower-cost loans could help more sponsors of projects get permanent mortgages.

So a key metric for bank investors thinking about commercial real-estate in 2024 may not be delinquency rates, but loan growth. Seeing a steady decline in construction lending by banks could be a sign that more permanent financing is coming in—and fewer loans are hanging around long enough to turn pungent.

