Consultation paper on national broadcast policy soon: Trai chairman

For the updated policy, the telecom regulator will be seeking industry comments on making India a global hub for content creation and promoting local content both in India and abroad

MUMBAI :India's telecom regulator will shortly take its next steps towards updating the national broadcast policy, with a focus on making India a global hub for content creation.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is set to issue a detailed consultation paper seeking feedback from various stakeholders on the draft policy, chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Wednesday.

Trai has completed a pre-consultation process to identify the focus areas for the policy, Lahoti told a gathering at Ficci Frames, an annual media and entertainment industry convention.

“We will be listening from all the stakeholders, including the consumers and the industry, on these various issues, and then give our suggestions to the government," Lahoti said.

Trai will be seeking industry feedback on making India a global hub for content creation and content uplinking, promoting local content in India and abroad, strengthening the public service broadcast, and making the regulatory and policy environment more business-friendly, among other aspects.

Other key focus areas of the new broadcast policy include combating piracy and copyright protection, review of the audience measurement system, and implementing an effective grievance redressal system.

The regulator had first invited industry stakeholders for a pre-consultation on the broadcast policy in September.

“We have been asked by the government for our input on the policy. We will get the comments and counter comments, and conduct open house discussions, where everyone can provide their views. Following the process, we will share our views and recommendations on the draft policy with the government," Lahoti said on the sidelines of the Ficci Frames event.

Earlier, during a fireside chat with Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Play, Lahoti said the regulator's role was to enable all stakeholders to have a level playing field.

“We want to promote innovation and remove entry barriers for the new players while ensuring that there is no pressure on the existing players," he said.

On the existing audience measurement system, Lahoti said it needed to be updated. “Now with the advent of technology, there is an opportunity to review the structure of audience measurement so that we have more scientific data," he said.

The information and broadcasting ministry in November invited comments on the proposed Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, a consolidated legal framework for the entire broadcasting sector.

The bill aims to replace the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and other existing broadcasting guidelines.

