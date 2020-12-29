Consumer durables industry hopeful of touching pre-Covid levels in FY22

NEW DELHI : A pickup in demand for home appliances and consumer electronics notwithstanding, the industry is expected to report a decline in growth or even a contraction in some cases this year, with recovery seen kickstarting only in FY22.

For the full year, companies are expected to report a 10-15% dip in sales, according to a November report by Emkay Global Financial on the consumer durables sector, citing data from industry executives. This will be largely on account of closures in the first quarter.

The pandemic-induced lockdown wiped away peak summer season demand for companies especially for those that sell air conditioners and refrigerators.

“We are optimistic that the overall industry in FY22 is expected to touch the pre-covid levels of FY20," said Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited. For the company the period between March and June--which were impacted by the lockdown this year -- accounts for over 50% of room air conditioner sales. “And this year we lost close to two months of our summer sales. However, the market started picking up with the gradual unlocking of the economy in May.

“We are confident of a robust growth in 2021, starting from February, with the South region opening up first for summers, followed by rest of the market in March. The post-festive period remains critical," Bakshi said.

The lifting of the lockdown has led to several retailers and companies reporting a jump in demand for laptops, dishwashers, large-screen TV sets, washing machines and kitchen appliances. While, this has helped several categories perform well and report growth over the last year, especially large companies and organized retailers, aggregate demand for the industry as a whole has not been that strong, said an industry executive requesting anonymity.

In November, retailers of electronics and consumer durables reported a 12% growth over the previous year, according to latest data released by the Retailers’ Association of India (RAI). This was the only category of retailers along with food and grocery that reported growth in November, a period of festive sales.

Companies are hopeful that covid-related disruptions either related to supply or demand should reverse by next year.

“Kitchen appliance and other small appliances are doing well. That said, given that we missed out a full quarter, it's a little aggressive to say that we'll have a growth on a full year basis. But quarter-on-quarter growth right now is good, full year looks a little challenging," said Anuj Poddar, executive director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, which sells consumer products such as irons, electric cookers, mixer grinders, juicers and coffee makers.

“In FY22 we should do well because as we have all four quarters to play out—but some of the heightened growth seen in the last few months will go back to normal. I would yet expect growth next year over a normal financial year," said Poddar.

Next year will be better than this year because electronics as an industry has moved ahead of the curve because of the circumstances around the pandemic, said Ritesh Ghosal, chief marketing officer, Croma, Infiniti Retail Limited. "And second is what people buy or where they buy—trustworthy, reliable brands have benefited, I expect that to continue and give us market share gains," said Ghosal.

Some categories such as dishwashers helped companies like BSH Household Appliances tide over what was a challenging year. “Despite the fact that we lost three months—we will be growing in single digits over last year," said Neeraj Bahl, Managing Director and CEO at the company. The company is now looking at minimum 25-30% growth next year over 2020. It will focus on fixing its supply-side issues going into next year.

Most companies are also in the process of taking price hikes as input pressures grow. These will continue going into early next year. Various commodities are witnessing a 15-25% year-on-year surge in prices, analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a 15 December report on the consumer durables sector.

"Product prices are going to be appraised and consumers should be ready to pay more for air conditioners. The price hike would happen owing to the rise in the prices of raw materials," said Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

There is an increase of 200% in panel prices and despite the increase, there is short supply, said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, exclusive brand licensee of Thomson televisions in India. "Due to no alternative of panel manufacture at the global stage, we are dependent on China. So, Thomson will increase the android TV prices by 10 per cent from January," said Marwah.

