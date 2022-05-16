Consumer durables market to grow in low double-digits over the next decade

“The consumer electricals industry is witnessing a market share shift from the unorganised to the organised sector. The disruptions such as demonetisation, GST implementation and the pandemic have hastened such market-share shifts. We estimate that 30% of the industry is still unorganised which presents a huge opportunity to listed Indian players over the medium term to further consolidate their market share. Helped by such market-share gains, we expect organized sector to grow at a faster rate, closer to mid-teens over next decade," according to the report released on Monday.