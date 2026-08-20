India’s festival shopping test: Will consumers spend more on pricier TVs, phones and appliances?

Neethi Lisa RojanSowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read20 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Retailers are also seeing consumers trade up rather than retreat from spending altogether.
Summary
Consumer durables makers and retailers expect a strong Diwali season, but higher prices are testing demand even as premiumization, financing and discounts vie to keep shoppers spending.

Last year, India’s consumer durables industry entered the festive season with a tailwind: lower prices after a cut in goods and services tax (GST) rates. This year, retailers are betting that discounts, easy financing and premium products can keep shoppers spending even as smartphones and other consumer goods become significantly more expensive.

“We expect around 8-10% growth in the season from last year,” said Nilesh Gupta, director and managing partner at Vijay Sales, adding that the Independence Day sale had provided a strong start.

Retailers are also seeing consumers trade up rather than retreat from spending altogether.

“Despite selective price increases, consumer intent remains strong across lifestyle, entertainment and productivity-led categories, with a clear preference for premium, feature-rich products,” said Shibashish Roy, chief executive officer and managing director of Infiniti Retail Ltd, which operates Croma stores.

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But higher prices could make demand less predictable, particularly among price-sensitive consumers. Smartphone prices rose roughly 15% by the end of the first quarter, said Bharat Birla, executive director at Anand Rathi Advisors. “Elasticity is untested at these prices,” he said.

“Mobile growth has been driven by premiumization from FY20 to FY25 and not by volume, owing to high penetration in the category,” Birla said. He expects that trend to continue as consumers typically move up the value chain. EMI financing, he added, should cushion the impact of higher prices.

Prices have risen across consumer-durable categories. LG Electronics India raised prices by a cumulative 16-17% in two rounds during April-June (Q1FY27), across its portfolio, while Blue Star raised prices by 5%. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals raised prices by high-single digits to low-double digits.

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Premium demand holds up

There are signs that consumers are willing to trade up. Amazon India’s Prime Day sale in June saw sales of premium TVs priced above 35,000 double from a year earlier, with demand shifting towards larger screens of 65 inches and above, the company said.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled PCs accounted for one in five Windows laptops sold during the sale, while demand for newer kitchen products such as robotic vacuums, coffee machines and ice makers rose 4.3 times year on year.

The more recent Freedom Sale also showed strong demand, with Amazon India saying purchases across smartphones, electronics, home and kitchen were more than twice those of a normal day. An Amazon India spokesperson told Mint that customers were also opting for more premium products.

Anand Rathi expects premiumization to continue across TVs, washing machines and refrigerators as brands introduce AI-enabled products and other features.

“At the top end of the spectrum, a lot of brands have launched products with AI integration which is expected to continue the premiumisation trend across TVs, washing machines and refrigerators,” Birla said.

The squeeze is likely to be greater at the mid- and entry-level, particularly among price-sensitive aspiring consumers in tier 2 and other smaller markets. Consumers are more likely to become cautious with their budgets than trade down, Birla said, while exchange schemes and financing could help bridge the affordability gap. For some Anand Rathi clients, EMI financing accounts for around 50% of purchases across tier 1 and tier 2 markets.

Some large-ticket purchases have already been deferred ahead of the festive season.

Purchases of “large appliances such as side-by-side refrigerators and large-screen TVs above 32 inches” have been postponed in recent months, said Deenadayalan C, chief executive officer of Sathya Agencies, which runs more than 400 stores across southern India.

Kitchen appliances and entry-level smartphones could prove more resilient, according to Birla.

According to market research firm International Data Corporation, average selling prices of mobile phones in India rose 14.4% year over year in the second quarter of 2026 to a record $315.

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The Diwali window

India’s months-long festive season typically begins with Independence Day and Rakshabandhan in August and peaks around Diwali in mid-November. With Diwali falling in November, brands and retailers will have a longer promotional window, from September to mid-November.

“We have seen whenever Diwali is in November, that gives a much larger festival window for sale and festival season to outperform, whereas last year it was in October,” said Sanjay Chitkara, director and co-chief sales and marketing officer at LG Electronics.

The sector is also entering the season with the benefit of last September’s GST rationalization. Consumer durable prices fell roughly 7-10% after GST on major appliances was reduced to 18% from 28%. Some consumers initially held back purchases, with sales picking up only towards the third quarter in FY26.

Anand Rathi Advisors expects the benefits of the tax cut to continue showing up with a lag, while the longer festive window should give brands, marketplaces and retailers more time to spread promotional schemes.

Manufacturers, meanwhile, face higher raw-material costs. Copper prices are up about 45% from a year ago and aluminium prices about 25%, according to industry estimates, prompting price increases.

Companies are also using new products to encourage upgrades. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has launched its super-premium brand Rhion, with its first product—a water “biofier” using technology adopted in desalination plants—priced at an MRP of 42,000.

“Our estimate is that the revival will happen sometime end of August to September as the festival season begins,” B. Thiagarajan, managing director of Blue Star Ltd, said in an analyst call on 7 August. He expects demand to pick up significantly in Q3 and Q4 as the company rejigs its product portfolio.

About the Authors

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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