Indian consumer and retail firms are entering into more deals, but for sharply lower values, says Grant Thornton Bharat’s Consumer and Retail Dealtracker for the March quarter of 2026. While the industry was on a winning streak after the pandemic, investors are now very picky.
Mint Explainer | Why are deal sizes shrinking for consumer firms?
SummaryIndia’s consumer and retail sector saw deal volumes rise to 145 during January-March, but total deal value fell 63% to $1.4 bn as investors turned cautious amid inflation and global uncertainty.
Indian consumer and retail firms are entering into more deals, but for sharply lower values, says Grant Thornton Bharat’s Consumer and Retail Dealtracker for the March quarter of 2026. While the industry was on a winning streak after the pandemic, investors are now very picky.
About the Author
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
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