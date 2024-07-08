Consumer goods companies see ‘steady’ demand trends in Q1

Mumbai: Analysts expect consumer goods companies to report low-to-mid-digit volume growth in the June quarter even as a strong summer led to greater demand for carbonated beverages, ice creams, and talcum powder while impacting demand for more impulse categories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its quarterly update released late last week Marico Ltd said the company's domestic business posted a "modest" uptick in underlying volume growth in the June quarter on a sequential basis. In the March quarter the company's India volumes grew 3% year-on-year (y-o-y).

"The year started on a positive note as demand trends continued to exhibit gradual improvement on expected lines," the maker of Parachute oils said in its quarterly update released 5 July. Marico expects consolidated revenue growth to rise y-o-y in the high single digits.

Demand trends for consumer goods companies were "steady" in the first quarter of the current fiscal with the summer portfolio likely to outperform, analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a note released on Monday.

The brokerage expects "marginal" improvement in sequential volume growth in the June quarter.

"Rural markets have seen a gradual recovery (rural growth was better than urban) during the quarter. Most company managements remain positive about volume recovery in FY25. All eyes are on the government's initiatives to boost rural income in the upcoming budget," analysts said. It expects the 19 companies under its coverage to report sales growth of 7.8% year-on-year while net profit could be up 9.7% year-on-year. It covers consumer companies spanning packaged goods to liquor.

For the full year 2025, FMCG companies are likely to post mid-to-high single-digit volume growth in FY25, it added.

To be sure, rural demand for fast moving consumer goods outpaced urban markets for the first time in 15 months in the March quarter, NIQ (Nielsen) said in a May report. In the March quarter, the FMCG industry reported a 6.6% growth in value terms y-o-y, driven by a 6.5% increase in volumes. Rural sales were up 7.6% in the March quarter.

Meanwhile, Abneesh Roy, executive director and head of research committee, Nuvama Institutional Equities, forecasts a 6.5% y-o-y jump in volumes for companies that sell toothpaste, paints, beer, chips and juices.

Roy said volume growth is likely to be in the low-to-mid-single digits, largely due to heatwave, general elections and fewer marriage days. Rural demand continues to see gradual but slight green shoots as real rural wages remain mute, the brokerage said in a report released last week.

However, summer demand for carbonated beverages, ice creams, talcum powder was strong, while heatwaves adversely impacted consumption for products such as small packs of chips that consumers buy on-the-go and hot beverages. Parts of the personal care segment thrived with talcum powder, deodorants and sunscreens experiencing good growth, according to a report released by Nuvama last week.

Biscuit maker Parle Products said demand in rural markets is "shaping well". "Between March and May we are seeing some good uptick in rural demand," said Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head at Parle Products. "July is when the rains spread pan-India; that will definitely propel rural demand."

The quarter also saw India play the T20 World Cup that in general leads to an uptick in demand for snacks and beverages.

In a separate update released by homegrown packaged consumer goods maker Dabur India on 5 July the commentary on demand was more upbeat.

"The quarter saw sequential improvement in demand trends with rural growth picking up. With forecasts of a normal monsoon and continued focus by the government on macro-economic growth, we expect the improvement to accelerate in the coming months," the company said.

Dabur's consolidated revenue is expected to register mid-to-high single digit growth in the June quarter. The India business is expected to record mid-single digit volume growth, the maker of Vatika shampoo and Real drinks said.

Commodity prices were stable during the quarter, the company said. As a result, gross margins are likely to witness some expansion on account of roll over price increases and cost-saving initiatives, even as the business continues to invest strongly behind the brands with A&P expenditure growing ahead of revenue.

The commentary comes as companies are eyeing a volume-led recovery.

That's because high inflation over the last two years adversely impacted consumption in the mass segment. Companies were also compelled to take price hikes to compensate for rising input costs. However, with softer general inflation and price cuts for FMCG, the income-to-cost mix has been gradually stabilizing over the last six to 12 months. "We believe that the volume growth has bottomed out and anticipate a steady improvement over FY25," analysts at Motilal Oswal said in an April note on the consumer goods sector.

