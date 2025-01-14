Industry
EU, US-type consumer product quality testing model in the works
Summary
- India aims to ensure availability of quality products in retail markets and enhance consumer safety
A plan to bolster India’s quality standards for consumer products is being drawn up, with the Centre preparing to emulate norms followed by advanced economies such as the European Union (EU) and the US, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more