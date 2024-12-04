The Department of Consumer Affairs is launching eMaap, a portal designed to integrate state legal metrology operations, promoting efficiency and transparency. It will facilitate online approvals and licences, reduce compliance burdens for businesses, and ensure accurate measuring instruments.

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs is set to launch a portal to streamline trade processes, ensure consumer protection, and promote transparency in market transactions. The National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) is designed to centralise and integrate operations of state legal metrology departments, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Currently, state governments operate individual portals for tasks such as registering packaged commodities, issuing licences, and verifying weighing and measuring instruments. However, enforcement activities and the compounding of offences remain offline, leading to inefficiencies and compliance challenges.

"The eMaap will address these gaps by creating a seamless online system for all aspects of legal metrology, including enforcement, and establish a centralised database for stakeholders like traders, manufacturers, importers, and dealers," it said.

Once operational, eMaap will simplify the process for businesses to apply for and obtain legal metrology approvals, licences, and registration certificates online.

“Functions like renewing licences, verifying instruments, and handling appeals will also be integrated into the platform," the ministry stated.

By eliminating the need to navigate multiple state portals, eMaap aims to reduce paperwork, ensure timely compliance with regulations under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and promote ease of doing business.

The portal was developed after consultations led by the secretary of consumer affairs. Representatives of state legal metrology departments and the National Informatics Centre discussed the initial framework on 30 August. A meeting on 28 November included key stakeholders such as industry associations. Their feedback focused on refining the portal to better serve diverse stakeholders, including packers, importers, and manufacturers, it said.

Smooth operations Suggestions from these consultations are being examined to ensure the portal is efficient and user-friendly. The department aims to balance regulatory compliance with industry convenience, ensuring smooth operations and accountability.

For businesses, eMaap will minimise compliance burdens, expedite procedures and foster a transparent trade environment. Manufacturers, traders and importers will benefit from reduced paperwork and a centralised system that ensures consistent and efficient processes across states.

For consumers, the portal guarantees that weighing and measuring instruments are verified for accuracy, boosting trust in transactions and safeguarding their rights. A transparent legal metrology system will make certificates accessible, promoting greater awareness of consumer rights, it said, adding governments will benefit from a centralised database that enables data-driven decision-making.