Content creators pre-package shows as OTTs tread with caution, slow down on commissioning

Content creators hoping to find approvals for shows and films from streaming platforms are increasingly refining their pitches by pre-packaging projects to a great extent before taking them to services, to save time and money as the latter turn cautious and slow investments down in the country.

Contrary to the older practice of spending more time on casting, and getting a crew in place, after the title was greenlit by the platform, producers are now already onboarding the main talent that can expedite the process of greenlighting with the OTT having a better sense of whether the concept and faces will find resonance with their target audience. This helps with budget control and is a good way to get noticed, creators say.

“Today, pre-packaging a show essentially translates to bundling your project with key talent, both on and off-screen. This could mean attaching lead actors for on-screen roles or securing a well-known showrunner or director behind the scenes. By doing this, you’re strengthening the pitch. Quite naturally, having credible industry names attached to your show enables the platforms to have more confidence in the material. It essentially acts as a ‘vote of confidence’ for your project,” Kreeti Gogia, head of content - business and operations at OML (Only Much Louder) Entertainment, a media and entertainment company said.

Previously, these decisions were made post-development or after being greenlit, Gogia said. But now platforms are open to discussing talent and packaging early on, alongside the material itself.

In a saturated content market where no one is quite sure what will resonate with key demographics, having a packaged product provides some reassurance to all parties involved, industry experts like Gogia said. It gives everyone a clearer idea of what the final outcome could look like, even before significant resources have been invested, offering a sense of security. It's also an effective way to stand out and get noticed, creating that sweet spot between predictability and innovation.

The advantages are substantial for both platforms and producers. For the latter, knowing the scale of the project upfront—by attaching a showrunner or director early—helps clarify the creative vision from the outset. On the platform side, having the right talent already locked in speeds up decision-making, budget approvals, and timelines. While securing talent can sometimes delay a project for months, a pre-packaged product allows everyone involved to move forward more efficiently across all fronts.

“While earlier it was fine if you led with just a good story, as platforms narrow their selection process, it's equally important for them to know who is aligned with it. This gives a better understanding of the vision, scale, timelines and most importantly marketability and profitability of the content and can help in fast-tracking the discussion as they would be able to see how your content can fit into their release calendar,” Akshada Bhalerao, head, sales and acquisitions at Civic Studios said.

Earlier mounting would have been a bonus, these days it's almost an essential, Bhalerao added. As producers, if you're showcasing a fully packaged content with budgets, timelines, key cast and director in place, it builds confidence with the platforms in your ability to pull it off.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, that operates a Marathi OTT platform Ultra Jhakaas agreed earlier, pitches were typically more abstract, with producers presenting a general idea or concept for the show, without specific talent or budget details. The OTT platform would take on more of the risk, working with the producer to finalize cast, budget, and timeline after the pitch was accepted.

The shift to pre-packaging means that producers have to invest time, effort, and sometimes capital upfront to create a much more polished and detailed proposal. This reduces the back-and-forth after a project is greenlit.

“The OTT space in India is becoming crowded and platforms are inundated with pitches. A pre-packaged project stands out as a lower-risk proposition for them. Platforms prefer working with projects that have reduced uncertainty. Having actors on board and a defined budget makes it easier to assess a show’s viability. International platforms often expect detailed pre-packaged pitches, and this trend is catching on in India as well,” Agrawal said.

To be sure though, some experts point out that the strategy for national and international platforms may differ from how regional OTTs are currently operating, even as the foundation remains the same.

"Typically, an external production house pitches its ideas to the OTT platforms, and based on the platform's interest, the deal progresses. However, in the case of regional OTTs, their involvement is more hands-on, as they aim to control the budget, make creative decisions, and ensure the best possible outcome. In some cases, regional OTT platforms feel that their creative control or the quality of their content might be compromised if outsourced to external parties. This concern has prompted them to adjust their strategy accordingly," said Ajayvir Singh, content head, Chaupal, an OTT specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.