India's appetite for continuation vehicles likely to keep growing, says MD of TPG NewQuest
CVs represent the evolution of the secondary market, allowing for a type of transaction that lets GPs retain control over prized assets beyond the life cycle of the original fund. While multi-asset CVs have already gained acceptance in India, single-asset ones are on the horizon, Mamtesh Sugla said.
Mumbai: The Indian investment ecosystem is likely to see a growing appetite for concentrated continuation vehicles (CVs), including single-asset CVs, over the next three to five years as the market has already started to show early signs of maturity, much like its global peers, Mamtesh Sugla, managing director at TPG NewQuest, told Mint in an interview.