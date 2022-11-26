Conversation Intelligence: the SaaS player disrupting the FinTech space

Financial services in the digital era have undergone a significant transition. Technologies such as AI-driven automation and SaaS solutions are rapidly transforming the way most of us carry out our financial transactions. In fact, the emergence of fintech has significantly reduced the need for people to visit banking institutions in person. However, despite all the tech integration, there is still a lot of discontent among customers when it comes to their experience with banks and other financial service providers. Customer service continues to be below par for even the largest and most reputed institutions, and that’s where Conversation Intelligence emerged as the growth trajectory for business models in the SAAS space. According to statistics, the global market for Conversation Intelligence software is expected to reach $43.2 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The most significant factor for this growth is the increasing demand for AI-powered customer support services.

