New Delhi: India has tightened access to domestic cooking gas as the escalating conflict in West Asia threatens fuel supplies and drives volatility in global energy markets.
Centre prioritizes domestic LPG supply as oil price surge raises supply risks
SummaryIndia has taken decisive steps to prioritize household LPG access amid escalating tensions in West Asia that threaten fuel supplies. With the introduction of a 25-day lock-in period for cylinder bookings, the government aims to curb hoarding and ensure domestic consumers are prioritized.
New Delhi: India has tightened access to domestic cooking gas as the escalating conflict in West Asia threatens fuel supplies and drives volatility in global energy markets.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More