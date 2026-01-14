Mint Explainer | Why copper will heat up air conditioner prices this summer
As copper prices surge, sectors from heating ventilation and air conditioning to electric vehicles (EVs) will feel the pinch.
The price of copper—crucial for wiring, coils and cables—has surged nearly 60% over the past year, pushing up costs across appliances, electric vehicles and power infrastructure.
