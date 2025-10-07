Corporate anxiety is fueling a multimillion-dollar industry of Gen Z translators

Brands that fear for their survival unless they can connect with young people are fueling a boom in the business of Gen Z translation.

Specialized agencies and market research firms like NinetyEight, named for its founders’ year of birth, are popping up, raising money and expanding. Legacy marketing and publicity firms are buying or building equivalents such as Edelman’s Gen Z Lab. And talent agency UTA, which acquired Gen Z marketing agency JUV Consulting in 2024, later this month will host the third iteration of ZCON, a conference designed to educate brand executives on Gen Z trends.

Marketers have sought help with young consumers since at least 1945, when the 19-year-old Eugene Gilbert decided the shoe store where he worked was clueless about his peers and established Gilbert Teen Age Services. Youth marketing agencies and researchers until recently were busy promising insight into tech-savvy but cash-poor millennials.

But the need is becoming more urgent as the digitally native Gen Z, now roughly 13 to 28 years old, comes of spending age. Gen Z spending power will grow to $12.6 trillion globally in 2030 from $9.8 trillion in 2024, according to market research firms Nielsen IQ, GfK and World Data Lab.

“They really are thinking differently, reacting differently, getting their knowledge and information from different sources, and so we have absolutely had to pivot," said Katie Williams, U.S. chief marketing officer of Haleon, a consumer healthcare company that sells brands including Sensodyne, Advil and Emergen-C.

Even Gen Z preferences for how they literally consume products are different, driving colder coffees, lighter beers and, Williams said, Emergen-C vitamins in popping crystal formats.

“Getting" Gen Z has also been complicated by the death of monoculture, the speed at which youth trends come and go, and the multiplying media channels where brands are now expected to participate. Trawling for timely insights on platforms like TikTok, where trends now live and die in a matter of days, takes time and resources that most marketing departments don’t have in-house.

“Cultural inputs used to be these macro inputs that we almost got at the same time," said Rishi Malhotra, the Gen X founder and chief executive officer of Cafeteria, which polls teenagers about likes and dislikes through its app. “Now those inputs are in the 100,000s."

Cafeteria was born out of a car ride. Malhotra was ferrying his then-14-year-old daughter and her friends from Manhattan to Long Island, and listening from the driver’s seat to their myriad opinions on household brands.

“The whole time in my head, I’m thinking, ‘Every company, every institution wants to hear this,’" Malhotra said.

Cafeteria, which was founded in 2023, now has just over 6,000 teens across the U.S. signed up to earn $5 each time they answer around 20 questions. Companies and their agencies pay for access to insights and to issue custom surveys. A $3 million funding round announced in July brought its valuation to $22 million.

Clothing brand Roller Rabbit has used Cafeteria research to guide product development and marketing, CMO Carolyn Phillips said. Roller Rabbit had been toying with moving into scents, but Cafeteria data led it to pause that idea.

“What we saw from Cafeteria was how important comfort was, so we’ve continued to focus on casuals and sweats, as well as sleepwear and intimates with that in mind," Phillips said.

Marketers caught one lucky break with Gen Z: Its members show preternatural willingness to share feedback with companies.

The cynicism or embarrassment that millennials and Gen X may have felt around interacting with corporate entities has made way for Gen Z’s desire to be involved with the brands they’re happy to admit they love. The group sees brands as a gateway to community, with nearly 60% of Gen Z feeling a connection to people who use the same brands that they do, and 46% judging people based on what brands they buy or use, according to 2024 research from the communications giant Edelman. Among Gen X, by comparison, only 49% felt the same connection and 35% judged people by their brands.

“When we look at brands, they really are an extension of who we are and what our identities are, and that really allows us to feel more personally attached to them," said Jess Xu, 27, an associate strategy director at Edelman. “We don’t want to be marketed to, we really want to co-create."

Xu is part of Edelman’s Gen Z Lab, a youth-marketing division formed in 2022 that uses 400 Gen Z employees from across the firm as a resource for clients. It has brought in around $76 million in revenue since opening, according to Jackie Cooper, its founder and Edelman’s global chief brand officer.

Haleon hired the Gen Z Lab to work on projects including Advil’s TikTok strategy, and marketing around the 2024 Super Bowl for Tums. And the Italian food company Barilla Group shifted its protein pasta marketing strategy to focus less on nutritional values and more on its energy and lifestyle benefits after consulting with the division, said Americas Vice President of Marketing Adam Lisook.

Some members of Gen Z have started their own businesses to demystify their peers.

Celine Chai, Gia Lee and Bryant Lin founded NinetyEight after graduating from Loyola Marymount University’s advertising program in May 2020, when the pandemic had just put most marketing hiring on ice.

“It just felt like a lot of ads and campaigns just weren’t hitting," said Chai. “And that evolved as our [unique selling proposition]: We’re a group of Gen Z-ers, we understand it, we live it, we can create creative that resonates with Gen Z."

NinetyEight has gone on to consult with and devise marketing campaigns for multinational companies including PepsiCo and Meta Platforms. Clients pay for qualitative research, surveys, focus groups and interviews with a pool of enthusiastic respondents the agency calls the Koi Pond.

“People write paragraphs," Chai said. “I don’t think people try as hard in school."

