Corporate anxiety is fueling a multimillion-dollar industry of Gen Z translators
Katie Deighton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Oct 2025, 06:15 pm IST
Summary
Brands are terrified of messing up their relationships with the youngest adult consumers. A new kind of company is here to help.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Brands that fear for their survival unless they can connect with young people are fueling a boom in the business of Gen Z translation.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story