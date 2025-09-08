Corporate funding slows as firms turn from bank loans to bonds, equity
Flow of financial resources to the commercial sector in India, a yearly dataset from the central bank which captures funds raised by companies from a plethora of sources, domestic and overseas, grew at the slowest pace in five years in FY25, per RBI data.
Mumbai: Indian companies borrowed less from banks in FY25 and turned instead to alternate fundraising sources such as corporate bonds and equity, showed recent data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank loans, which are typically the biggest source of corporate funding, fell 16% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹17.9 trillion in FY25.