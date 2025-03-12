Balancing the boardroom: How size, experience, and tenure shape PSU governance
SummaryThe fourth edition of the Excellence Enablers’ survey, delves into the multifaceted landscape of corporate governance among 13 Maharatna and 20 Navratna companies. Here are some of the findings.
Corporate governance is central to the effective functioning of public sector undertakings (PSUs). To maximize board effectiveness, a careful balance must be maintained. The fourth edition of the Excellence Enablers’ survey explores corporate governance practices across 13 Maharatna and 20 Navratna companies.