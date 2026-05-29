Companies lap up creators as they trade side hustles for pay slips

New Delhi: For most of India’s content creators, odd jobs on the side are reality. Indeed, some just work on content and pay their bills with brand deals, but only about 10-15% make it work consistently. The others are starting to look for steady jobs, and the goods news is that Indian companies are hiring them to tap their skills.
“India minted millions of creators post-covid, but the economics never scaled for most of them. The feed is flooded, organic reach is shrinking, and now AI is producing content at a volume no individual can match," said Dhruv Khurana, cofounder of Astatine AI, an influencer marketing platform. "For a creator in India without a top-tier following, the hustle rarely pays the rent.”