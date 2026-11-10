Corporate India turns to non-permanent hiring as business uncertainty deepens

Business uncertainty is reshaping how India Inc hires, with the preference for a stable, permanent workforce giving way to more flexible employment arrangements. Volatile demand, geopolitical disruptions, artificial intelligence (AI)-led restructuring and mounting cost pressures are prompting companies to reassess their long-term workforce commitments.
A Mint analysis of 353 BSE 500 companies found that non-permanent employees accounted for 17% of the workforce at these companies in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), up from around 11% in FY23. The analysis draws on comparable data from annual reports between FY23 and FY26. Non-permanent employees include fixed-term employees, contract workers and gig workers, as distinct from permanent, on-roll staff.