Budget may unveil scheme to incentivize medical gear makers
Summary
- Most medical devices manufactured in India are disposables like catheters, perfusion sets, extension lines, and implants like cardiac stents and orthopaedic devices. The aim is to upgrade their manufacturing to global standards over the next three years
New Delhi: The Union budget may introduce a new scheme to encourage domestic manufacture of medical devices on the lines of a similar scheme for drugmakers, two people aware of the matter said.