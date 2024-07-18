Budget may unveil scheme to incentivize medical gear makers

The new scheme may take the shape of the Revamped Pharmaceuticals Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (RPTUAS), the people cited above said. Launched in March this year, RPTUAS aims to support the pharma industry to upgrade technologies to global standards. The scheme provides financial incentives for pharma firms with annual sales below ₹500 crore on average over the previous three years. Under the scheme, companies with average sales of ₹1 crore to less than ₹50 crore will be paid 20% of investments made in technology upgradation, those with ₹50 crore to less than ₹250 crore will be eligible for 15%, and those with ₹250 crore to less than ₹500 crore will get 10%.