Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Cosmetics, ayurveda products and lifesaving medicines fail India’s top drug regulator’s tests

Cosmetics, ayurveda products and lifesaving medicines fail India’s top drug regulator’s tests

Priyanka Sharma

  • This follows several instances of Indian medicines failing quality checks abroad, putting a question mark on the reputation of the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

The CDSCO drug alert for the month of June also stated that Amloheart-AT tablets used to treat cardiovascular diseases, Montor LC tablets which is used to treat respiratory infections, Alpracan 0.5 tablets are used to manage neurological disorders, were sub-standard.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has found 61 medicines, cosmetics and ayurveda products to be “not of standard quality." These include lifesaving formulations for diabetes, cosmetics and ayurveda products, aloevera, glycerin and Vitamin -E soap, jojoba oil and haridrakhandam used to treat skin allergies.

This follows several instances of Indian medicines failing quality checks abroad, putting a question mark on the reputation of the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The quality of drugs and cosmetic products in India is regulated under the Dugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940.

Read more: Anti-infective, gastro and respiratory drugs saw double digit growth this year

Medicines that failed the Indian regulator's test included Esomeprazole Gastroresistant tablets IP 40 mg used for gastrointestinal diseases, Amoxycillin & Potassium Clavulanate injections used to manage bacterial infections, Glipizide and Metformin tablets for treating diabetes, Etamsylat tablets 500 mg used in the treatment of bleeding, iron and folic acid syrups, and Albendazole tablets which are used to treat worm infections.

Drugs controller general of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi in February directed the State Licensing Authority to keep an eye on drugs in the market by routinely analyzing samples. The idea was to maintain a centralized monthly database of spurious and NSQ medicines.

The CDSCO drug alert for the month of June also stated that Amloheart-AT tablets used to treat cardiovascular diseases, Montor LC tablets which is used to treat respiratory infections, Alpracan 0.5 tablets are used to manage neurological disorders, were sub-standard. The samples were examined at the Central and State laboratories.

Read more: Can Dr Reddy’s buy its way out of a slump?

Different varieties of soaps having aloevera, vitamin E and jojoba oil and Ayurveda products were substandard falling under the category of cosmetic.

During the 100 days agenda meeting, the union health minister J.P. Nadda had directed officials to ensure the safety and quality of medicines in the country.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

Read more: Centre seeks to strengthen, restructure drug pricing order committee

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a health journalist with over 10 years of field reporting experience. She covers healthcare and pharmaceuticals for the publication. Prior to joining Mint, she worked with the National Health Authority (NHA) as a lead consultant. She has specialisation in public health in epidemiology from Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). She has also worked with The Pioneer, India Today and ANI.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.