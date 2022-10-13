Cost of ownership of your TV, fridge, AC jumped 13-28% in 18 months

New Delhi: Consumers who purchased electronic items in the last 18 months have seen the cost of ownership of such goods increase by 13-28%, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.
Analysts at the brokerage looked at the average asset price of white goods such as television, washing machines, refrigerator and air conditioners along with the cost of electricity consumed to operate such electronic items over an 18-month period.
Manufacturers of white goods have been compelled to take price hikes of 20-25% over the past 18 months.
This apart from a 200 basis points increase in interest rates as and higher electricity rates have resulted in 13-28% increase in the cost of ownership of white goods, analysts at ICICI said in a note on the white goods and durables segment on Thursday.
This has led to some down trading in white goods.
"We note the simultaneous increase in capital, as well as variable costs, may result in some down-trading or slowdown in the pace of up-trading. While we model near-term impact on demand for the sector, we believe there will be relatively limited impact on companies selling value-for-money products," according to the report.
The cost of ownership increased steeply in the case of washing machines (up 28% year-on-year) whereas the cost of ownership in the case of air conditioners is up 13%.
Meanwhile, analysts said that the annual depreciation of white goods has increased in line with price hikes of 20-25%. “As we do not model any material correction in the prices of white goods, we believe depreciation cost will remain at elevated level. There is 200bps increase in interest rates and hence, funding cost to purchase white goods has increased by 20%," they said.
Consumer goods companies, faced with high inflation and raw material shortages, have been compelled to take price hikes over the last few quarters. This was further fuelled by pent-up demand for white goods as consumers traded up to better electronics as they spent longer hours at home. Price hikes, as a result, have remained at elevated levels.
Meanwhile, electricity cost increased by 4% in the period due to the increase in tariffs. Analysts said the steep increase in capital as well as variable costs for consumers may impact white goods consumption in near term. "We also believe there is a high probability of down-trading in the sector. As most white goods are problem-solution products, we do not expect any material slowdown in the sector in medium-long term," they added.