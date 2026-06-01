The Indian government has exempted cotton imports from customs duty for five months starting 1 June. This is the second such exemption in recent times, following a similar duty waiver that initially ran from 19 August to 30 September 2025 before being extended until the end of that year.
Mint Explainer: Why is India waiving customs duty on cotton imports again?
SummaryThe imminent tax holiday on raw cotton imports—the second in the past 12 months—aims to help Indian mills secure high-quality fibre and stay competitive in global markets while domestic production struggles to keep pace with demand.
The Indian government has exempted cotton imports from customs duty for five months starting 1 June. This is the second such exemption in recent times, following a similar duty waiver that initially ran from 19 August to 30 September 2025 before being extended until the end of that year.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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