Mint Explainer: Why is India waiving customs duty on cotton imports again?

What does this mean for cotton farmers?

The decision may raise concerns among some cotton growers, particularly if increased imports put downward pressure on domestic prices during the marketing season. The timing of the move is crucial as the cotton sowing season begins in June. The duty exemption could discourage farmers from expanding cotton acreage, which has already been declining in recent years. In fact, the Cotton Productivity Mission was launched to address concerns about declining output and mounting stress in the textile sector.