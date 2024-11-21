Industry
India's cotton production is plummeting. Here's what that means for your wardrobe
Sayantan Bera 9 min read 21 Nov 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Summary
- Cotton is a crucial raw material for the apparel industry. But pests, diseases and falling yields are pushing farmers away from growing the crop. Is there a way out?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Gagandeep Singh feels he is on the edge, with no solutions in sight. A farmer from Sirsa, Haryana, Singh had planted cotton on 20 acres this summer. Because a portion of the planted seeds failed to germinate due to high temperatures, the yields turned out to be dismal—about a third of the normal.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less