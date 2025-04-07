Countries may turn to alternative energy sources amid rise in protectionism: Shell chief economist Ishwaran
SummaryMallika Ishwaran, chief economist at Shell, said climate change would continue to be an issue of utmost importance and a matter of national interest for countries in a scenario where the global world is fragmented.
NEW DELHI : At a time when protectionism is rising around the world, global trade is witnessing dynamic changes and several countries are moving away from globalization, Mallika Ishwaran, chief economist at Shell, said that countries are likely to turn towards alternative energy sources to achieve energy security on their own.