Country Garden Services’ President Resigns

Country Garden Services Holdings’ Li Changjiang has resigned as its president, executive director and authorized representative amid an escalating crisis in China’s property sector.

Li will be succeeded by Xu Binhuai, the company’s former vice president and chief strategy officer, Country Garden Services said in an exchange filing late Tuesday.

Li resigned to devote more time to his family, children’s education and other personal affairs, the company said. It added that Li will continue to serve as a consultant to the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xu “is primarily responsible for the overall strategic decision-making, business planning and major operational decision-making of the Group," the filing said.

Meanwhile, Huang Peng has been appointed as the company’s executive president and chief strategy office.

Country Garden Services, a residential property management company, is a unit of the Country Garden Holdings, one of China’s largest property developers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Country Garden Holdings, a casualty of China’s housing downturn, said on Tuesday that it won’t be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations when they come due. “The group faces significant uncertainty regarding asset disposals, and its liquidity position is expected to remain very tight in the short- to medium-term," it said, essentially warning that the company expects to default on its debt.

Country Garden Services’ shares were last 1.7% higher at 7.37 Hong Kong dollars (94 U.S. cents).

