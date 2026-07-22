Covid now a seasonal illness like flu, no cause for alarm, says Centre

New Delhi: The Centre is treating covid-19 as a seasonal respiratory illness similar to influenza and is closely monitoring a recent uptick in cases in a few southern states, with health officials stressing that there is no evidence of a more dangerous variant or a wider public health threat.

Though state-wise data is not readily available as the government's covid-19 dashboard is no longer operational, reports said Andhra Pradesh recorded 26 cases with four deaths, while Kerala reported 19 covid cases in July.

Senior health ministry officials said the current trend is consistent with seasonal fluctuations that typically coincide with the monsoon and stressed that laboratory surveillance has found no new variants or concerning genomic mutations in India or globally.

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“Covid-19 has transitioned into a seasonal respiratory disease in human beings, much like influenza, and the slight uptick we are currently observing is entirely within expected parameters,” one of the officials said, requesting anonymity.

Laboratory surveillance and routine genomic sequencing efforts across the country continue to show no evidence of novel viral mutations, the official added. "The variations currently detected represent standard, minor lineage shifts common to RNA viruses, none of which have demonstrated higher clinical severity, increased hospitalization rates, or heightened risk of severe complications.”

Officials also said deaths reported among covid positive patients in some southern states were largely incidental, occurring in high-risk individuals with underlying health conditions rather than being directly attributable to the virus.

Officials also said deaths reported among covid positive patients in some southern states were largely incidental, occurring in high-risk individuals with underlying health conditions rather than being directly attributable to the virus.

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“There is no cause for alarm, as the government is maintaining a vigilant watch over the situation, and the observed cases do not warrant high-level interventions,” the official said.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson on Tuesday remained unanswered.

Public health advisories continue to recommend routine hygiene measures and vigilance during the seasonal rise in respiratory illnesses.

Dr Sujeet Singh, former director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said India has managed covid-19 as a seasonal respiratory illness since 2023, although the recent increase in cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh warrants close monitoring.

“There have been around nine deaths, which is a matter of concern. The genomic data reveals omicron sub-lineages like LF.7 and JN.1; however, there are other lineages also like NB.1.8.1, XFG and RF.5. Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the health ministry is keeping a close watch," he said.

Some states have started reviewing preparedness for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines. "Senior health officials confirmed that the current trajectory reflects a predictable seasonal uptick rather than a major public health emergency, although genomic surveillance and public health impact of new variants need to be closely watched,” said Singh.

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The vast majority of individuals testing positive experience mild symptoms and recover under standard home isolation protocols.

“Most testing requests continue to come from hospitals, pre-admission or pre-procedure screenings, and clinicians evaluating patients with respiratory symptoms, rather than from individuals seeking covid-19 testing alone,” said Dr Rashmi Khadapkar, GM of research and development and section head of molecular infectious, Agilus Diagnostics.

A proportion of positive cases are detected incidentally during investigations for other medical conditions, which aligns with the current understanding of covid-19 behaving as an endemic respiratory infection, Khadapkar said.

“The positivity rate has remained relatively low and stable, with most positive cases being mild. However, given the overlap of symptoms between coivid-19, influenza and other viral respiratory illnesses during the monsoon season, testing should be guided by clinical evaluation, especially for elderly individuals, immunocompromised patients, those with chronic illnesses, or people who develop persistent fever or respiratory symptoms,” Khadapkar added.

India recorded 43.45 million covid-19 cases and 525,116 deaths during the peak of the pandemic, according to official data.

“The currently circulating covid variants, including NB.1.8.1 and other JN.1 descendants have high transmission rate but are not associated with increased severity,” said Dr Neha Rastogi, senior consultant, infectious diseases, Fortis hospital, Gurgaon.