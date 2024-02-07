Cracking the code: India's OTT advertising maze, trials and trends

Certain platforms may also have to customize content to align with preferences of mass-market audiences to negotiate higher rates. While Netflix and Prime Video are actively expanding their Indian language catalogues, much work needs to be done. Sachin Kumar, founder of digital agency Bottle Openers, said digital ad growth is likely to continue, due to rising popularity of local language content and significant opportunity from 5G rollout. “Netflix has critically acclaimed global content and Indian shows, but do not appeal to masses; integrations beyond ad inventory are prevalent in such content as well. Regional content is what is working for other platforms. Lack of sports content is one of the biggest hurdles, as Indians are emotionally connected to sports," Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, said.