The rise of creator incubators in India — too much too soon?

She builds the case saying that it is only an ideal investment for brands that use this as a marketing opportunity and calculate returns in brand value, rather than actual profits. “When brands invest in creators or their IPs, they are not looking at actual returns but at how much brand value it has built, and they consider it a marketing expense. However early stage VCs expect a 4-5x return on capital raised in 8-10 years of raising the fund,” she says, adding that India’s creator economy is not equipped to deliver such returns at this stage.