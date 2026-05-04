The rise of creator incubators in India — too much too soon?

Pratishtha Bagai
5 min read4 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Investors are divided on whether creator incubator funds can become a profitable investment.
Summary
The trend reflects rapid growth in developed markets, where such funds are backing and even acquiring top creator-led channels.

Money is increasingly following influence in the creator economy. Creator incubation funds—pooled investments designed to back content—are drawing fresh attention, with capital flowing in and out as investors assess the model. The trend reflects rapid growth in developed markets, where such funds are backing and even acquiring top creator-led channels.

Such funds typically look to monetize with revenue-sharing, brand partnerships or ownership of creator-led intellectual property (IP).

Some have already moved in to build on the opportunity. Angad Bhatia, former chief executive of influencer marketing firm Creator 18 and news platform FirstPost has stepped down to start his own creator fund backed by investors. Without divulging the specifics of the fund, Bhatia told Mint that the new venture is built on the insight that global media is undergoing the largest structural shift in its history. “Whoever controlled distribution, controlled media,” he said.

Also Read | Big Brands Boost Creator Spending, but Smaller Firms Dominate the Deals

He explained that in the 1900s, newspapers controlled distribution, then it moved to radio and after that to television networks. The same assumption also holds in online models where the distribution is now led by platforms such as Facebook, Meta, Instagram, YouTube. “The next 20-25 years belong to creator-led franchises,” Bhatia said.

On the other end of the spectrum, Zero1, a creator incubation platform dedicated to finance, health and climate creators run by Nikhil Kamath’s brokerage firm Zerodha and an edtech startup it funded-LearnApp, shut shop last week.

“This was an experimental initiative that was run for over a year and had an extremely good reach. However, there was lot of regulatory uncertainty around the entire initiative, and we took a call to wind this down,” said Zerodha and LearnApp in a joint press statement. The companies said they will now run and own all the channels in-house.

On this venture, Bhatia, while applauding the soft cultural power they accumulated through their creators, also expressed scepticism over the business plan. “I’m not sure it was ever designed as a standalone business. It felt more like a passion project for Zerodha, a way to build cultural presence rather than a venture grounded in commercial returns. That may be why it scaled down—not a failure of execution, but a mismatch of intent,” he said.

The question, therefore, is whether the model can work for India's still evolving creator economy.

Investors are indeed divided on whether creator incubator funds can become a profitable investment. “The creator economy is asymmetric, with the top 5% of creators making 80% of the revenues. For starting creators, the risks are high. Scale earnout is not guaranteed, so they are best supported by government or grant initiatives that encourage diversity and inclusion,” said Pranav Pai, managing partner at an early-stage investment firm 3one4 Capital.

However, Pai points that investing in creators once they are big is becoming popular in super-developed creator economies such as the US and China, where investors are even buying out some of the biggest channels and IPs.

Also Read | How new IT rules impact India’s ₹4,500 crore creator economy

“Creator incubator funds can work with creators who have established distribution and continue to innovate. Just like the OTT production ecosystem, and creator funds can mimic the same production studio model for the internet, where creators can pitch ideas and the funds can pick which ideas to back,” he said.

Industry estimates point to the scale the segment could achieve. As per a report published by Ernst & Young LLP (EY India), in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) in March, ‘Stories, scale and impact - Unlocking India’s media and entertainment economy’, creator-driven platforms are expected to generate $235 billion in advertisement revenue, exceeding that of traditional media.

“Improved market conditions have made public markets a more accessible source of capital for media and entertainment companies, with vigorous activity on the SME IPO platform and increasing follow-on raises through QIPs and rights issues. This shift is reducing reliance on PE/VC funding, and we expect public markets to remain a prominent funding route in the coming future,” the report further said.

Early days yet?

Sunitha Viswanathan, partner at another early-stage fund Kae Capital notes that creator funds are extremely nascent in India and it’s hard to predict if they are a good investment option. “Partially because now content creators are equipped with AI that is doing the heavy-lifting for them and helping them scale. To a large extent, they will be able to create content using technology,” says Viswanathan, adding that the costs aren’t high enough to need a specialized fund to finance it.

She builds the case saying that it is only an ideal investment for brands that use this as a marketing opportunity and calculate returns in brand value, rather than actual profits. “When brands invest in creators or their IPs, they are not looking at actual returns but at how much brand value it has built, and they consider it a marketing expense. However early stage VCs expect a 4-5x return on capital raised in 8-10 years of raising the fund,” she says, adding that India’s creator economy is not equipped to deliver such returns at this stage.

Also Read | Springboard 2026 | 10 trends shaping India's ₹4,500 cr creator economy

Industry watchers hold a neutral ground, as these funds are a new concept in India. And while these have worked in the western markets, India lacks case studies to prove their merit yet. “The models of engagements between influencers and brands are evolving, and this could be one new model where incubation centres are being set up," said Amiya Swarup, partner, marketing advisory services at EY India. "But the concept is still in its early days to decide whether it is a successful model.”

“Influencer marketing has been undergoing a lot of structural changes. While brands have acknowledged that it is critical form them to drive influencer campaigns, they have been trying to decode what really works for them—direct communication with influencers, engaging through influencer marketing agencies, or set up an incubation centre for it to work,” Swarup said.

About the Author

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z culture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.

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