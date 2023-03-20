Credit Suisse-UBS takeover: How a 166-year-old bank collapsed

Credit Suisse-UBS takeover: How a 166-year-old bank collapsed10 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The Swiss bank had no choice but to accept a marriage of convenience with its rival after a crisis of confidence swept across debt markets
Employees of Credit Suisse Group AG, desperate to learn of the fate of the Swiss bank after days of chaos and confusion, dialed into a hastily arranged call Sunday night after its $3.25 billion government-driven sale to UBS Group AG had been announced.
