Credit Suisse-UBS takeover: How a 166-year-old bank collapsed

It was the second time in a week that Koerner had tried to reassure people. And the second time it had failed. The message underscored what investors and central bankers the world over had watched play out in stunning fashion over the past week. Credit Suisse, a cornerstone of the Swiss finance industry for decades and one of 30 systemically important banks across the globe, had stumbled from one scandal to another in recent years, each one leaving it more battered. This crisis — triggered by US regional bank failures and some blunt words from its biggest shareholder — was one it wouldn’t survive.