Centre weighs grand plan for critical mineral show
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 26 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- The plan, drafted by the Union commerce and industry ministry in discussion with the Prime Minister’s Office, envisages creating country-specific dedicated investment funds to acquire majority equity stakes in foreign critical minerals companies to generate capacity for India.
New Delhi: India is putting in place an ambitious plan to secure access to critical minerals in foreign countries by buying majority stakes in overseas companies, two people aware of the development said. This comes at a time when its neighbour China has already captured a big chunk of the global critical mineral supply chain through stakes in overseas mines and its significant processing prowess.
