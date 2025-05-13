Centre plans strict timelines, penalties for miners to ensure critical mineral security
SummaryThe draft Mineral (Auction) Second Amendment Rules, 2025 includes provisions to levy penalties as a percentage of the performance guarantee–paid by successful bidders to states–for delaying the exploration activity beyond four months after getting the contract.
India plans to introduce strict timelines and penalties for winners of critical mineral blocks as the government seeks to fast-track the production of elements essential for the country’s transition to clean technology.
