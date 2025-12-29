Cross-border deals go bigger and bolder—2026 promises more

Some of these global and domestic investment firms are sitting on record levels of dry powder, which is expected to further fuel the M&A momentum. However, this capital is also competing with the initial public offering (IPO) market in India, which has been thriving over the last two years. “In the past 18 months, we have seen situations where shareholders on account of the buoyant IPO market have favoured IPO exits over M&A,” Oskam said, though he still expects M&A volumes to grow through 2026.