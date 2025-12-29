logoNews

Cross-border deals go bigger and bolder—2026 promises more

Priyamvada C
7 min read29 Dec 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Even policy-wise, India is warming up to executing large M&As and enable cross border activity.(iStockphoto)
Summary
In 2025, India experienced a rise in M&A transactions, with cross-border deals gaining momentum. Experts predict this trend will persist into 2026, influenced by strong domestic growth, investor interest, and favourable government policies, even as IPOs remain competitive.

Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.

In a year that saw initial public offerings (IPOs) eclipse other investment banking activity, cross-border merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions gained traction and are expected to continue through next year, industry executives said. This was driven by India’s resilience to global challenges and elevated investor interest aided by lower volatility and superior returns relative to other emerging market regions.

This year has seen about 99 inbound transactions worth $28.9 billion and 135 outbound deals valued $16 billion, according to data provided by Venture Intelligence. In comparison, there were about 175 inbound deals worth $15.1 billion and 126 outbound M&As worth $7.3 billion last year.

Some of the prominent strategic M&A transactions include MUFG’s $4.4 billion stake in Shriram Finance, Emirates NBD’s majority stake acquisition of RBL Bank in a $3 billion deal, Tata Motors' $4.5 billion acquisition of Iveco, Capgemini’s $3.3 billion acquisition of WNS Global Services, Schneider Electric’s $6.4 billion deal with Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, Coforge’s $2.35 billion acquisition of US-based engineering services company Encora, among others.

“Indian companies now see M&A as a crucial strategy to accelerate growth and reinforce market positions. We are seeing Indian clients now active in both domestic markets and select international geographies to buy assets using their robust balance sheet and strong market support for their own currency,” said Nitin Maheshwari, co-head of India Investment Banking at JP Morgan.

“Deals are certainly becoming larger and bolder, and we expect that to continue,” Maheshwari said, adding that clients will, however, remain selective in the assets that they acquire as familiarity, strategic and cultural fit and price discipline are critical elements. Factors such as profitable growth delivered by Indian companies, robust domestic consumption, expanding exports, digital transformation, government’s continued focus on infrastructure and energy transition are also driving this trend, Maheshwari explained.

India has emerged as one of the more exciting opportunities for international growth investors, Morgan Stanley had said in a report last month. China, once a dominant constituent of the MSCI Emerging Index, has fallen to a 29% index weighting from 43% five years ago. India’s share, meanwhile, has more than doubled to 16% from 8% over the period and the country has also surpassed China last year on the sell-side to become Asia’s largest private exits market, accounting for 33% of all value, the report noted.

Even policy-wise, India is warming up to executing large M&As and enable cross border activity. “Government and regulators are pushing the pedal on growth–relaxing FDI (foreign direct investment) limit in various sectors (insurance, banks, defence, for instance), enabling ease of doing business, relaxing funding avenues (ECB norms, Bank M&A financing),” said Rahul Saraf, head of investment banking at Citi India.

Big deals

On the domestic side, this year saw 439 M&A transactions that raised $28.1 billion as compared to 516 deals worth $39.3 billion last year. Some of the big domestic M&As in 2025 include Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ $2.3 billion deal to buy JB Chemicals, Bajaj Finserv's $1.6 billion deal with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co.’s and $1.2 billion deal with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. and JSW Paints’ $1.1 billion majority acquisition of Akzo Nobel India.

The numbers did not include Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus joint acquisition of a 49% stake in consumer appliance maker Haier India. While the companies did not disclose the value, Mint reported in December that sources pegged the deal close to about $2 billion.

Although deal volumes remain slightly subdued, 2025 has been a stronger year in value terms than 2024 for M&A activity in India, particularly on the cross-border front with both inbound and outbound surpassing last year’s levels. “Sectors such as financial institutions, manufacturing including auto, technology, healthcare, and infrastructure/renewables have led the charge, each propelled by distinct sectoral themes,” said Amitabh Malhotra, vice-chairman of Capital Markets & Advisory at HSBC India.

DC Advisory’s Klaas Oskam also alluded to some of the themes seeing increased opportunities for M&As. With buyout transactions becoming more common in India, he explained that global private equity firms such as Blackstone, EQT, TPG, Advent, Bain, Carlyle, Warburg Pincus, and CVC are among the most active acquires alongside several domestic backers such as ChrysCapital, Kedaara and Multiples that have also raised meaningfully larger funds in recent years waiting to be deployed.

“Given that most control-oriented investors have successively raised larger funds and that many strategic acquirers are also of the view that in terms of integration efforts and scale, larger deals deliver more bang for the buck, average transaction sizes are bound to increase, and we foresee this trend to continue,” Oskam, the advisory firm’s managing director and chief executive, told Mint.

To be sure, India has attracted more interest from Japanese strategics and investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries over the last year, and industry experts expect this to continue into 2026. “We see Japanese firms doing more FIG (financial institutions group) transactions in India; while Middle East strategics are active in infrastructure and banking space,” Citi’s Saraf said.

Oskam added that these investors have become more active in India and expects activity level from these two regions to be robust in the years to come. Even the number of active private equity and venture capital investors from the US and Europe investing in India has increased, he said.

Some of the notable private equity transactions that happened this year include TPG Capital’s $500 million acquisition of Siemens Gamesa India Wind Business, KKR’s $400 million deal with HealthCare Global, ChrysCapital’s $281 million deal with Theobroma, Multiples Private Equity’s $244 million deal with VIP Industries and $200 million deal with QBurst, Everstone and Wingify’s $200 million deal and Partners Group’s $227 million deal with Infinity Fincorp Solutions, among others.

Some of these global and domestic investment firms are sitting on record levels of dry powder, which is expected to further fuel the M&A momentum. However, this capital is also competing with the initial public offering (IPO) market in India, which has been thriving over the last two years. “In the past 18 months, we have seen situations where shareholders on account of the buoyant IPO market have favoured IPO exits over M&A,” Oskam said, though he still expects M&A volumes to grow through 2026.

The comments come as India touches a record this year – in terms of filings made and the amount raised through IPOs as the public markets are seeing companies of all sizes and scale come to the fore. Companies have collectively raised about $21 billion, surpassing last year’s levels driven in large by several new age listings including Meesho, Pine Labs, Groww, Physicswallah, Wakefit, among others. The markets have also seen other large high-quality issuances such as LG Electronics India, Tata Capital, and HDB Financial Services.

Earlier this month, executives at JP Morgan India said at a media round table that they expect $20 billion to be the base threshold, going forward, for the amount raised via IPOs, reflecting a healthy supply of companies in the market. They also anticipate foreign inflows to return to India next year, further fueling a robust IPO sentiment. The optimism comes on the back of several multinational companies looking to list their local subsidiaries as in the case of Korean giants–LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor, among others, as they look to take advantage of the healthy valuations in India and monetize their stake.

While many a time, companies may choose IPO over a private M&A sale when markets are supportive, Citi’s Saraf explained that these are cyclical in nature and both products feed into each other. JP Morgan’s Maheshwari added that strong public market momentum will enable more M&As as buyers feel more confident about their ability to pursue M&A and sponsors about their ability to exit assets that they purchase.

Moreover, many companies that have gone public in recent years are expected to become active acquirers as they need to justify their current valuations through strong revenue and profitable growth. “Hence, we foresee an increase in the number of public companies that will engage in M&A, using their strong valuations and access to capital to conduct strategic M&A or fill gaps in their portfolio both in India as well as in overseas markets,” Oskam concluded.

