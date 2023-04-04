Crowded Sports Sector Forces Private-Equity Firms to Hone Strategies

Investing in sports—from teams to broadcast rights and betting websites—has blossomed in recent years as laws governing betting on games in the U.S. have loosened while streaming content has expanded. Both of these factors are attracting more private-equity firms to the sector. Investors also say that the value of sports properties tends to be unaffected by public securities markets or higher interest rates, adding to the allure of the investments during periods of volatility and credit tightening.

