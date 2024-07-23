CrowdStrike is too big to fail
SummaryLearn from the 2008 financial crisis and pay attention to systemically important tech companies.
If you couldn’t use your laptop last week, you weren’t alone. A computer system disruption swept the globe on Friday, grounding flights, stopping trains, and bringing businesses to a halt. Worse, the outage was traced to a single security update, underscoring the risks of global interconnectivity, particularly among firms critical to public safety, economic stability and national security.