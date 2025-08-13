For India's oil refiners, the Gulf is calling again
Rituraj Baruah 3 min read 13 Aug 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
No, oil purchases from Russia won't stop, but India's refiners are looking to significantly raise purchases from West Asia, as India looks to diversify purchases, US raises pressure and Russian discounts shrink.
India's state-run oil refiners are looking to crank up oil purchases from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iraq amid a standoff with the US over buying Russian oil, two people aware of the matter said.
