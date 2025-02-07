Cruises keep getting greener. Here’s what the new rules mean for your trip.
SummaryA slew of new restrictions on passenger numbers and fuel types is changing the cruise industry worldwide. Know what’s in store to avoid unwelcome changes to your travel plans.
When Carolynn Lenhard of Hamilton, Va., booked a cruise in 2022, she couldn’t wait for its stop in Venice. Then, an unwelcome surprise: Thanks to a ban on ships of a certain size at the port of Venice, her ship would instead anchor in nearby Trieste. “We were disappointed, but we still had a good time," she said. When she cruised again last October, she tacked on extra days in Venice.