Crypto bros aren’t flipping watches. That is an issue for luxury brands.
SummaryIt is becoming less lucrative to speculate on luxury watches, which has a knock-on effect in brands’ stores.
To read the luxury watch business, it can help to look at what is going on in the secondhand market. Falling prices for used watches suggest that a recovery in firsthand sales will take a long time.
