Crypto bros aren’t flipping watches. That is an issue for luxury brands.

The trade was lucrative for hard-to-find models because collectors were willing to pay up to skip waiting lists in brands’ stores. At the peak of the luxury watch frenzy in March 2022, a Rolex Daytona could be bought new for $14,550 and immediately resold for $47,000 in the secondary market, data from WatchCharts.com shows. The Rolex Daytona still costs more to buy secondhand than new, as the brand keeps supply artificially low, but the arbitrage is less appealing now that the resale premium has shrunk to 43%.