India's crypto industry expects Bitcoin surge to boost domestic business
Summary
- The price of one Bitcoin token crossed $82,000, scaling a new all-time peak and sparking optimism for growth of business among domestic cryptocurrency exchanges. Challenges such as heavy taxation and the RBI's adverse stance on cryptocurrencies could hinder a sustained growth in trading volumes.
New Delhi: India’s battered cryptocurrency industry, which has seen retail trading volumes decline by over 90% in the past three years, is cautiously optimistic about the industry’s latest surge.
