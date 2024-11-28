Customers are quitting luxury brands as price hikes go too far
Carol Ryan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Nov 2024, 02:09 PM IST
SummaryBy charging more, the industry is inadvertently encouraging its shoppers to buy from cheaper rivals and the resale market.
Luxury brands have lost about 50 million customers in two years. Secondhand websites and lower-price competitors are welcoming defectors with open arms.
