Customers want returns. PSBs are waiving the minimum balance levy.
Shayan Ghosh , Anshika Kayastha 4 min read 18 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
PSBs are making a last-ditch attempt to retain customer deposits by dropping penalties for not maintaining a minimum balance in savings accounts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : In the face of decadal-low savings rates, state-run banks are hoping that dropping charges for not maintaining a minimum balance will help hold customers' interest in bank deposits.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story