World sees 600 mn cyber attacks daily, AI can secure devices: Microsoft's Chik
Summary
- Joy Chik, president of identity and network access at Microsoft, said that the implementation of machine learning and other subsets of AI is gradually helping the company take on the immense challenge of securing over 1.5 billion desktops and laptops that use the company’s Windows operating system.
New Delhi: A mind-boggling 600 million cyber attacks are conducted daily, and artificial intelligence (AI) can play a critical role in securing billions of electronic devices by assessing attack patterns and developing autonomous defences over time, a top Microsoft official said.