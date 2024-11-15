World sees 600 mn cyber attacks daily, AI can secure devices: Microsoft's Chik

Read more: The worrying rise of fraudsters on the prowl online

“Over 4,000 password hacking attempts are made each second—quadruple of what it was before. On a daily basis, we see 600 million attacks each day. In such an environment, using AI is key to enabling a zero-trust model to help enterprises secure their devices. We’re also using AI to identify signals and track nation-state attackers to map attack graphs—which in turn can help us predict future cyber attackers. This way, AI is helping us gain ground on attackers, and thus design tools that can better protect identities at work," Chik said.