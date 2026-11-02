Cybercrime surge drives rush for white-collar crime lawyers

Cyber fraud is becoming a bigger and more complex threat for India Inc., with criminals impersonating company bosses, siphoning off funds and stealing customer data, sometimes through vulnerable vendors. Now, with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled scams adding to the risks, white-collar crime teams at law firms are seeing a 20-30% rise in cybersecurity-related advisory and investigation work, lawyers said.
Their work is also shifting from routine compliance audits to risk assessment, incident response and investigations, they said. White-collar crimes are typically committed by entities.